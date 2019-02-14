Weather report: Rain and hail expected across the country, snow in the hilly areas

Rain and hail is expected across the country while snowfall has been forecast in the hilly areas today (Thursday).
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, widespread rain is expected throughout the Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Islamabad regions while it is expected at isolated spots in Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Lahore and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall in the hilly areas is also expected.
Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions may also receive hail, the Met department said, adding that it is feared that the weather conditions may trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, temperatures dropped as light rain coupled with strong winds hit Lahore and its surrounding areas Wednesday night. A blanket of clouds continued to hover over the city Thursday morning.
The Met department has said rainy weather will persist in Lahore for the next two days. They said that a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and is likely to persist in upper parts till Friday (tomorrow).
Light rain turned the weather pleasant in Multan and Mandi Bahauddin as well. Lights showers throughout the rest of the day in Multan have been forecast by Met officials.
It rained for the second consecutive day in Charsadda and its surrounding areas, increasing the already cold weather.
In Attock, the weather became chilly because of rain and cold winds. The Met officials have forecast rain for the next 12 hours in Attock.
