Weather report: Light rain expected across Karachi on Monday

It drizzled in many areas in Karachi Sunday night and is expected to rain in the city today (Monday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, it will drizzle across the city throughout the day. The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with colder winds blowing. The Met department says the wind speed has been recorded at 11 kilometres per hour.

The temperature dropped to 21 degrees Centigrade and is expected to remain around this level throughout the day.

The humidity level is 76%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.