We would’ve sent people to Hajj for free if the country wasn’t in debt: PM Khan

The government would’ve sent people to Hajj for free if the previous government hadn’t taken so many loans, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The premier was addressing the launch of the railway tracking system at PM House on Tuesday.
He said that if the government had the money for subsidies then it would’ve considered giving it to cancer patients and children who are not able to afford schools. “Why don’t we subsidise them instead,” he said.
We need to cut more costs, the prime minister said.
The government approved the new Hajj policy for 2019 without any subsidy on January 31. Without a subsidy, the pilgrimage will cost people in the southern areas of the country Rs436,000 while people in the northern areas will pay Rs426,000.
The expense for Hajj has increased by Rs100,000 compared to last year.
The ministry of religious affairs had requested a subsidy of Rs45,000 but the government did not approve it.
Applications under the government’s Hajj Scheme will be received from February 25 to March 6, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, over 180,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year.
At least 107,526 people will perform Hajj under the government scheme, and 71,684 people will go to Saudi Arabia under the private Hajj scheme.
I think it is ridiculous to offer any subsidy on hajj. Islam clearly say if u have money then hajj is wajib not if you have to take money from others.
Absolutely agree with Anonymous…Hajj subsidiary has no place in Islam..as Hajj is only wajib for the one who can afford it easily. One who can’t afford Hajj expense should consider Umrah.
Ah,,, shame on above comments … i don’t think its subsidy its an actual amt.
There is so much corruption in above ( government ) calculated amt
Even some private operators offers 3.5 Lkh for Haj , arrangement so much better from govt.
In Pakistan mostly people earn 1,2 $ per month , so it’s mean normal people of pakitan isn’t even having wish for Haj ? as per my opinion wish for religious activites is more in poor people if we compare to rich one.
IT IS REALLY SHAME TO THINK WHAT YOU HAVE SAID NAUMAN THAT PEOPLE SHOULD GET SUBSIDIES TO PERFORM HAJJ, ALLAH SUBHANA TALLAH SAYS THINK ABOUT YOUR POOR NEIGHBOURS FIRST BEFORE YOU CAN PERFORM HAJJ
Anonymous , I don’t know what you wanna say
Whether you are supporting so called subsidy or not ?
I simply said , HAJJ expense should be less so common people of pakistan can also perform HAJJ ( as they did in past )
and If you think to support poor people of pakistan for HAJJ is shame , I am Proud oft hat …what can i say that mentality you have ,I think you need to consult a good cycatris.