We will never compromise on Pakistan’s national security: Shehryar Afridi

National security is our top priority and we will never compromise on it. We will not anyone compromise on our values in the name of freedom of expression, said Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi.

We will not let our motherland be used for any subversive activities, he said while addressing a session at the First International Conference on Media and Conflict on Wednesday.

“We have sacrificed a lot in the war against terrorism,” the state minister said. Every Pakistani is willing to sacrifice his life for the country, he added.

The main auditorium comprising Bahria University students erupted in hooting and applause, after Afridi shared that Pakistan had shot down two Indian fighter jets. The news comes a day after ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor warned India to try to stay in Pakistani airspace for more than 21 minutes.

“We don’t want war. We have suffered tremendously,” he said. The PAF shooting down Indian jets will make it clear to India to “never challenge us”, he said.

He gave guidelines to the media on how to report responsibly because “humanity is bleeding at all levels”.

The media is the fourth pillar of the state. You need to know the roots and be aware of the consequences of how to do the needful in the best possible manner, he said.

Reporters need to think about national interest and never compromise for the sake of money or any personal agenda, he remarked. The media industry should not be profit-driven, said the minister. “You are polarizing humanity just for the sake of money.”

Media has been using sensitive issues to attract audiences, Afridi said. Reporting is representation. All reporters need to realize their responsibility and not be biased, he warned.

We need to practically insert policies through which we can achieve our desired object, he added.

