We tried to break into an ATM because we didn’t have money to buy food, says Karachi teenager

February 4, 2019

One of the two teenagers were caught while breaking into an ATM in North Karachi on Sunday told the police that they attempted to break into the machine because they had no money to buy food.

“We were hungry and nobody was giving us money,” the suspect told SAMAA TV. “So we went to break into the ATM.”

I borrowed the pistol from a friend and he was the one who told me how to open the ATM, the teenager said.

Related: Karachi traffic police go after fancy cars with fancier number plates in Defence

According to the police, the suspects are between 15 and 17 years old. “We received information that two suspects had entered the bank,” a police official said. “Police found them trying to break into the ATM when they got there.”

They had a pistol, an iron rod and a screwdriver, the official added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Water supply to several areas in Karachi suspended due to cleaning work at Dhabeji Pumping Station

February 4, 2019 7:48 pm

Burst water pipeline in Karachi’s SITE repaired after 10 hours

February 4, 2019 7:14 pm

Two people killed in Karachi roof collapse

February 4, 2019 9:01 am

Karachi traffic police go after fancy cars with fancier number plates in Defence

February 3, 2019 8:49 pm

Man killed in Karachi after kite string slits his throat

February 3, 2019 8:21 pm

Hafizabad police arrest husband in the murder of female lawyer

February 3, 2019 6:02 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.