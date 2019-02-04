We tried to break into an ATM because we didn’t have money to buy food, says Karachi teenager

One of the two teenagers were caught while breaking into an ATM in North Karachi on Sunday told the police that they attempted to break into the machine because they had no money to buy food.

“We were hungry and nobody was giving us money,” the suspect told SAMAA TV. “So we went to break into the ATM.”

I borrowed the pistol from a friend and he was the one who told me how to open the ATM, the teenager said.

According to the police, the suspects are between 15 and 17 years old. “We received information that two suspects had entered the bank,” a police official said. “Police found them trying to break into the ATM when they got there.”

They had a pistol, an iron rod and a screwdriver, the official added.

