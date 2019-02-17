We cannot say no to Pakistan, says Saudi crown prince

February 17, 2019

Photo: PID

Saudi Arabia cannot say no to Pakistan, said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman while visiting the country on Sunday. 

The crown prince has come for a two-day visit to Pakistan. He was received at the Noor Khan Airbase by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. PM Khan drove him to PM House.

“Consider me and Saudi Arabia as the ambassador of Pakistan,” he said while addressing a ceremony. The countries signed memorandums of understanding worth $20 billion in different fields,  including mineral, chemicals, agriculture, food processing among others.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman remarked that Pakistan is “dear” to all Saudis. “We have been brotherly and friendly countries. Pakistan will have a great future ahead. It has witnessed a 5% growth in its GDP,” he said.

“Pakistan is going to be an important country in a few years and we want to be a part of that. We were waiting for the right leadership.” He said that he foresees an “amazing great future” for Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The prime minister said that Saudi crown prince’s visit will prove to be fruitful for Pakistan. “Saudi Arabia has been a friend in need which is why we value it so much,” he said. The way you have helped us throughout. We have signed these MoUs [today]. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are taking their relationship to a new level,” he remarked. Our relationship is based investment which will mutually benefit both the countries, the premier added.

PM Khan offered help connect Saudi Arabia with China, which he touted as the “country with the biggest potential.” We have links with China and we welcome Saudi Arabia to participate with us, he remarked.

“I wish you [Saudi crown prince] could’ve come for a longer period of time,” he said. “We worry about your security than we do about my security.”

The premier asked the crown prince to pay attention to his two special requests; immigration for pilgrims and treatment of Pakistani labourers. “The 2.5 million Pakistani labourers are very close to my heart. Just think about them as your own people,” he remarked.

 

 
 
 

