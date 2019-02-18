We believe in Pakistan’s future, says Saudi crown prince as visit comes to an end

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has departed after a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan drove him from President House to Nur Khan Airbase and a red carpet was rolled out for the prince too.

“We believe in Pakistan’s future,” he said while addressing a joint press conference with PM Khan. “We think China and India will be the two biggest economies in 2030 and Pakistan will benefit from its neighbours.”

We want to be a part of that journey, he remarked. “It’s just the beginning. We hope to do more.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed agreements worth $20 billion after the crown prince arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening. The prince even ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi jails. The move comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan requested the crown prince to release the prisoners.

Pakistan’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, was awarded to Prince Mohammad too.