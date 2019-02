Water supply in several areas of Karachi was suspended on Monday due to cleaning work at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

The cleaning will be completed on Tuesday and water supply is expected to be resumed then.

Supply has been affected in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, Jamshed Town, Clifton, Defence, Keamari, Saddar, Old City area, Landhi and Korangi.

