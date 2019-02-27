Watch: Captured Indian pilot says Pakistan army officers are gentlemen

Wing Commander Abhinandan, a personnel of the Indian Air Force captured today says that the officers of the Pakistan Army have treated him very well and they are thorough gentlemen.
“I would like to put this on record and I will not change my statement if I go back to my country also,” Abhinandan said in a recorded video. “The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well and they are thorough gentlemen.”
The Indian pilot was seen enjoying tea in one of the Unit office's of the Pakistan Army and he thanked the Pakistani soldiers for tea. “The tea is fantastic,” he said. “I am very impressed by the Pakistani Army.”
Related: Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested
The pilot, however, refused to provide details about where he lived in India and said: “I am not supposed to tell you Major. I am from down south.” The pilot said he is married.
On Wednesday morning, the Pakistani foreign office and the ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the air force had shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir's Budgam area.
Two personnel of the Indian Air Force were also arrested and one was injured so he was taken to the CMH, said ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor.
In a video, the Indian pilot identified himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan. His service number is 27981 and he is a flying pilot. India's ministry of external affairs has accepted that one of their planes was shot down and that a pilot was captured.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.