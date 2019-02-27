War has never been the solution: ISPR chief says Pakistan wants peace with India

Pakistan could have fired at targets that could have resulted in major human casualties but chose not to, the ISPR chief told the media during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon soon after Pakistan shot down two Indian jets.

Today morning the PAF, while remaining in Pakistani airspace, locked on six targets in Indian-Administered Kashmir and engaged, Major General Asif Ghafoor said. This was in line with everything that has happened in the past couple of days, he said.

India engaged in aggression and violated the Line of Control, he said, adding that it claimed to have destroyed an alleged terrorist group and killed 350 people.

The armed forces and PAF had no choice but to respond, he said. However, General Ghafoor said Pakistan’s response was that of a responsible country. When God gives you the capacity and capability, you must realise that and use it in self defence alone, he said.

We have the capacity, capability, will, resolve and support of the Pakistani people, he said, adding that Pakistan is a responsible country that wants peace. When the targets were first decided, we agreed that we will not target military targets or ones that would result in loss of human life and collateral damage, he said. When we engaged, we did so from a safe distance within our own airspace, he said.

We have the will, capability and resolve but don’t want to engage in irresponsible action, General Ghafoor said. The airstrikes were on supply depots in the Bhimber Gali, KG Top and Naryan areas.

We did this responsibly, from a safe distance, he reminded the media. We could go further but we don’t want to do so at the cost of peace in the region, he said. This was not true retaliation, he said. This was just to show that we have the capability and we can engage but we are responsible, he said.

The ISPR chief said Pakistan doesn’t want war. “We want peace.”

We don’t want to take this region to a war in any situation, he reiterated. When the PAF took down its targets, two Indian Air Force jets crossed into Pakistan, he said. Our PAF jets were ready and both engaged, after which we shot them down, he said. One wreckage was on our side and the other is on theirs. Two personnel of the IAF have been arrested and one was injured so he was taken to the CMH where he is being treated, said General Ghafoor.

He showed guns and documents seized from the pilots during the briefing.

He also clarified a report in the Indian media that a Pakistani aircraft had been shot down. They’re saying an F-16 was shot down but no F-16s were used in this operation, said the ISPR chief.

The way forward, he said, is that the state of Pakistan, government, armed forces and people have always conveyed a message of peace to India. The route to peace goes through dialogue, he added.

We both have the capability and capacity for war but war is a failure of policies, which India needs to understand, he said.

As the prime minister said, starting a war is easy but finishing it isn’t, commented the army’s media spokesperson. “We still don’t want to escalate, we want to follow a path that leads to peace,” he said, adding that the people of both countries have the right to live in peace. “War is not the solution. No problem in the world has been resolved through war,” he cautioned.

He urged India to consider Pakistan’s offer of peace with a cool head. He also urged the international community to play its part to see how the environment between India and Pakistan is a threat to peace in the region and beyond.

He also urged the media to report responsibly. This was not a victory, he said. “No one wins or loses in war. Humanity loses,” he said.

However, he said if aggression is imposed on Pakistan, we will respond. However, that will be under compulsion, he said.

