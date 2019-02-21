Want to solve problems of the lawyer community, says IHC chief justice in football ground case

The Islamabad High Court summoned CDA member planning in a case relating to lawyers constructing their chambers at a football ground in Islamabad’s F-8.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court wants a permanent solution to the problems faced by the lawyer community. “Some questions have been asked by the court order,” he said. The lawyers should answer them at the next hearing, he added.

The bench also comprises Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The lawyers have asked the case to be dismissed over the lack of the appearance of the petitioner.

The case has been adjourned till March 13, Wednesday.

On February 5, 2018 the former chief justice took a suo motu notice of construction of lawyer chambers in Islamabad’s F-8 football playground.

He took the notice after it came to his attention that a number of lawyers have started constructing their chambers at the Multipurpose Sports Ground adjacent to the Sector F-8. The playground was being used for illegal parking too.

The case was pending at the top court for almost 10 months and then it was sent to the IHC in December 2018.