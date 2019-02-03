Vehicle owned by Balochistan CM’s excise adviser impounded in Karachi for bearing an illegal licence plate

February 3, 2019

The excise department in any province is responsible for issuing licence plates and ensuring that people pay taxes for their cars. This is why it is extremely ironic that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal’s adviser on excise, taxation and anti-narcotics had his vehicle impounded in Karachi for bearing a fake licence plate. 

Malik Naeem Khan Bazai’s SUV was impounded by the Karachi police after it was stopped at a check post near Boat Basin in Clifton. The police and Sindh excise department have been cracking down on cars with fake or illegal licence plates (anything other than an official licence plate is illegal) and non-tax paid cars.

Related: The Sindh excise dept wants to make it harder for you to drive cars with open letters

The adviser’s vehicle was stopped because it didn’t have a proper licence plate. Instead, it just said ‘minister’ on it. However, Bazai isn’t a minister. He’s an adviser.

When the police stop a car they ask for the driver’s driving licence and the car papers. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have the car papers, so the police impounded the car and took it to the police station.

