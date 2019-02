An oil trader was killed in a targeted attack in Karachi’s Liaquatabad on Saturday.

Unidentified men chased the oil trader and shot him the first chance they got. A passerby, Asghar, was also injured in the incident.

In the last week, three incidents of targeted killing have taken place in the district. Meanwhile, Karachi has witnessed 14 incidents of targeted killing over the last two months.

