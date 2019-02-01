Unidentified men attack residence of KP govt’s adviser

February 2, 2019

Unidentified men attacked the residence of Ziaullah Bangash, Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Primary and Elementary Education, in Peshawar on Friday, police said.

He remained unhurt in the attack, police confirmed.

Law enforcers had initially said that unidentified men opened fire on Bangash’s residence located in Judge’s Colony and fled the scene. Later, however, the Peshawar Cantt SP denied the attack.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, told SAMAA Digital that a gunman of a Supreme Court judge fired two bullets in the air because he saw a suspicious car. It was Bangash’s car.

He said that police have obtained the CCTV footage and are investigating the matter.

 
 
 

Unidentified men attack residence of KP govt's adviser

