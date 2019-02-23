Unhygienic conditions: SFA seals Fresco bakery’s kitchen, Waheed Kabab House in Karachi raid

February 23, 2019




The Sindh Food Authority sealed popular eatery Waheed Kabab House and the kitchen of Fresco Bakery during a raid to inspect hygiene on Saturday.

The two eateries are located on Karachi’s Burns Road. The SFA sealed them after finding unhygienic conditions.

This is the fourth time Waheed Kabab House was raided. A fine of Rs40,000 was charged and a one-week warning given after the last raid. No improvement, however, was witnessed in the cleanliness of the eatery despite the fine and warning.

Related: Awful discovery: Sindh Food Authority arrests factory owner for using offal to make cooking oil

The freezers where the meat is stored were not working. Hence, the water from the meat had mixed into the supplies of flour kept next to it, contaminating it.

The eatery did not have any record for its raw material. Watch the footage to see the unsanitary conditions of the kitchen.

Meanwhile, Fresco Sweets’ has also been warned before and fined Rs50,000. The SFA paid a surprise visit to the bakery and found substandard raw material being used and unsanitary conditions. The SFA team has taken samples of the bakery items and send it to the lab for examination.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

These YouTubers were mistaken for criminals by the Karachi police while shooting a crime scene

February 23, 2019 10:10 pm

Hyundai Nishat unveils the Santa Fe and Grand Starex in Pakistan

February 23, 2019 7:43 pm

FIA red alert: Hackers could target WhatsApp

February 23, 2019 5:28 pm

After the rain: Woman, three-month-old daughter die in Lodhran roof collapse

February 22, 2019 10:57 pm

Punjab govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s seminary in Bahawalpur: interior ministry

February 22, 2019 9:05 pm

Karachiites, there’s a new café in town and they’re selling hunter beef parathas

February 21, 2019 7:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.