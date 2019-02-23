Unhygienic conditions: SFA seals Fresco bakery’s kitchen, Waheed Kabab House in Karachi raid

The Sindh Food Authority sealed popular eatery Waheed Kabab House and the kitchen of Fresco Bakery during a raid to inspect hygiene on Saturday.
The two eateries are located on Karachi’s Burns Road. The SFA sealed them after finding unhygienic conditions.
This is the fourth time Waheed Kabab House was raided. A fine of Rs40,000 was charged and a one-week warning given after the last raid. No improvement, however, was witnessed in the cleanliness of the eatery despite the fine and warning.
The freezers where the meat is stored were not working. Hence, the water from the meat had mixed into the supplies of flour kept next to it, contaminating it.
The eatery did not have any record for its raw material. Watch the footage to see the unsanitary conditions of the kitchen.
Meanwhile, Fresco Sweets’ has also been warned before and fined Rs50,000. The SFA paid a surprise visit to the bakery and found substandard raw material being used and unsanitary conditions. The SFA team has taken samples of the bakery items and send it to the lab for examination.
