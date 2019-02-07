UNHCR report on atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir supports Pakistan’s stance: FM Qureshi

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

Speaking to PTI workers in Birmingham, the UK, Qureshi said we must stop remaining silent on the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir because violations are happening every day. He said the PTI government, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has raised the issue on various international forums.Pakistan-India relations are tied to the Kashmir issue and if India takes a step forward, we will take two, said Qureshi. The minister said it is because of the premier’s efforts that the US and the Afghan Taliban are now in communication.He said it is because of the government’s policies, investment in Pakistan is increasing and there are more foreign investors willing to work within the country.He said the government is working on new trade and investment relations with Britain and the European Union.