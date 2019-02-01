Unemployment has risen since the PTI government came into power, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

February 1, 2019

The PTI-led government, which had promised to create many jobs, has taken away people’s employment after coming into power, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. 

“Unemployment has been rising in every sector since the new government took over,” he told the media in Kandhkot on Friday.

When asked about the ‘downsizing’ in the media industry, he called it an attack on the freedom of the press and media. “The federal government is a part of this conspiracy,” he remarked.

Related: No other country has presented three budgets in one year, says Bilawal

He was flanked by other PPP leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. “Selected governments don’t respect people’s mandate,” said the MNA.

He said that Sindh has yet to be given its Rs90 billion for development funds. “They [the federal government] are doing it on purpose. They know they can’t defeat us in the elections so they have even made fake JIT reports,” he added.

We are only concerned with serving the people of Pakistan, he remarked.

Bilawal accused the federal government of not implementing the 18th Amendment, which concerns the devolution of powers to the provinces. “Whatever PM Imran Khan has said has been a lie. His ministers are seen criticising the 18th Amendment,” he said.

Related: Opposition leaders unite to give the PTI government a tough time

The PPP scion said that Sindh’s ‘world class’ institutions, such as the NICVD, NICH, and Jinnah hospital, are being taken away from the province.

He had made the same remarks at a rally earlier in the day. “Young people have the responsibility to protect the 18th Amendment,” he said. “The clause is in danger and being attacked from all sides.”

The PPP is committed to fighting all these forces, he remarked. “We are not willing to compromise on our democratic and human rights.”

 

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistan to grant e-visa facility to tourists from 175 countries, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 31, 2019 10:41 pm

PM Khan to take decision on creation of a South Punjab capital, says Tahir Cheema

January 31, 2019 9:05 pm

Superbug typhoid fever rings alarm bells in Sindh

January 31, 2019 8:52 pm

PM Khan launches Pakistan Banao Certificate for overseas Pakistanis

January 31, 2019 6:37 pm

Government ends subsidy for Hajj pilgrims

January 31, 2019 5:26 pm

Imran Khan praises the efforts of Swat’s polio workers

January 31, 2019 3:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.