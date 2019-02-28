UAE crown prince tells Pakistan, India PMs to resolve conflict through talks

February 28, 2019

AFP photo

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has urged Pakistan and India to resolve the ongoing conflict through dialogue.

According to a statement, the crown prince spoke with Indian PM Narendra Modi and Pakistani PM Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Mohamed bin Zayed in a tweet stressed the “importance of dealing wisely with recent developments and giving priority to dialogue and communication”.

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after the Indian planes violated Pakistani airspace and released their payload inside Pakistan’s territory Tuesday morning.

In response, Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir. One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. A pilot of the Indian Air Force, identified as Abhinandan, was also taken into custody. He will be released tomorrow as a gesture of peace.

