Two people shot dead near UP Morr in Karachi

February 22, 2019

Two people were killed and another injured in a firing incident in Karachi on Friday.

The gun attack took place near UP Morr in the afternoon. The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Naseebullah, son of Sultan, and 40-year-old Noor Ali. They were having lunch inside their hi-roof when unidentified men opened fire on them.

The injured man was identified as 35-year-old Rafiq. An eyewitness said the attackers were riding a motorcycle. “We were having lunch outside a restaurant when the gunmen ambushed us,” the eyewitness said.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot. They said CCTV footage and other evidence is being collected from the site.

