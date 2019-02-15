Two PTI workers gunned down in Karachi within the span of an hour

Two PTI workers were gunned down in Karachi within the span of a single hour Thursday night.
In SITE area, a party worker identified as Abdul Rehman was killed. At around 11:30pm in Orangi Town, 55-year-old Shafqat was gunned down. He had recently joined the party.
Witnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle.
Related: Same 9mm pistol used in separate attacks on MQM-Pakistan and PSP offices in Karachi: police
Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam has summoned a report from the West SSP on the targeted killings.
PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman has asked the Sindh chief minister and Sindh Rangers director general to investigate the killings. He said ensuring peace and security in the city is the Sindh government’s job. He said if targeted killings aren’t controlled, the situation can worsen.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.