Two PTI workers gunned down in Karachi within the span of an hour

In SITE area, a party worker identified as Abdul Rehman was killed. At around 11:30pm in Orangi Town, 55-year-old Shafqat was gunned down. He had recently joined the party.Witnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle.Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam has summoned a report from the West SSP on the targeted killings.PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman has asked the Sindh chief minister and Sindh Rangers director general to investigate the killings. He said ensuring peace and security in the city is the Sindh government’s job. He said if targeted killings aren’t controlled, the situation can worsen.