Two people were killed and another injured when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle near the Indus Highway toll plaza in Punjab’s Rajanpur Monday night.

Rescue volunteers confirmed that the victims were shifted to a district headquarters hospital. The deceased were identified as Shahzad and Mohammad Ali. They were both from Balochistan’s Dera Bugti.

The passenger coach was on its way to Rawalpindi from Rajanpur.

