Two men arrested in Faisalabad in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old

February 9, 2019

The Faisalabad police arrested two men in the case of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

At around 7pm on February 8, the child went to a milk shop near her house to buy some milk and never came home.

A case has been registered against the two suspects – Zahid and Saleem – on behalf of the girl’s father.

In his statement to the police, Saleem, the milkman, said he grabbed the girl when she came to his shop and took her to a nearby factory where he raped her. He strangled her to death because he was scared she would tell people what he did, he said.

Zahid has been included in the FIR for helping Saleem dispose of the body after the crime was committed.

Her body was found at the factory at 2am on February 9.

The family wants the suspects to be given the death penalty.

