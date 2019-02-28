Two killed, over 25 injured in traffic accident near Sujawal

February 28, 2019

Two people were killed and over 25 injured in an accident near Sujawal in Sindh Thursday.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle.

The bus and motorcycle collided near the Branch Mori after the bus driver tried to overtake a truck. After it hit the motorcycle, the bus overturned and fell in a nearby field.  The bus was travelling from Karachi to Shah Aqeeq.

Related: Fourth victim in Islamabad accident succumbs to her wounds: police

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Mallah and Babar Mallah. They were from a village named Syedpur, near Sujawal and were brothers.

The injured and deceased were taken to the Taluka Hospital, Sujawal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Woman dead after two Metro buses collide on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road

February 25, 2019 11:38 am

Two minor brothers killed in traffic accident in Okara

February 20, 2019 9:09 am

Two people killed, one injured as bus collides with a motorcycle in Punjab’s Rajanpur

February 12, 2019 10:24 am

Young man killed after crossing a train track in Lahore while wearing headphones

February 6, 2019 1:51 pm

10 people injured after passenger van collides with truck in Multan

January 28, 2019 10:21 am

Five killed as van plunges into ditch in Haveli

January 26, 2019 12:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.