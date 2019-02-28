Two killed, over 25 injured in traffic accident near Sujawal

Two people were killed and over 25 injured in an accident near Sujawal in Sindh Thursday.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle.

The bus and motorcycle collided near the Branch Mori after the bus driver tried to overtake a truck. After it hit the motorcycle, the bus overturned and fell in a nearby field. The bus was travelling from Karachi to Shah Aqeeq.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Mallah and Babar Mallah. They were from a village named Syedpur, near Sujawal and were brothers.

The injured and deceased were taken to the Taluka Hospital, Sujawal.

