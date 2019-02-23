Trump concerned about ‘dangerous situation’ between India, Pakistan

US President Donald Trump has voiced concern over the “very dangerous situation” between India and Pakistan following an attack that claimed the lives of 42 soldiers in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

“It’s a very dangerous situation between the two countries,” he told the media on Friday. “Right now there [are] a lot of problems between India and Pakistan because of what happened,” he said.

Tensions have soared between the countries since the attack on February 14 in Pulwama that India has blamed on Pakistan. It says it sponsored the terrorist group that carried out the attack. In turn, Pakistan has denied responsibility and asked for evidence to back up India’s claims.

“We would like to see it [the hostilities] stop. A lot of people were just killed. We want to see it just stop. We are very much involved in that [process],” he added.

Pakistan’s army warned India on Friday that while it did not want an armed conflict with India, it would defend Pakistan’s soil till its last bullet and last breath.

The Trump administration cut off $300 million in military aid to Pakistan last year, saying that Islamabad has not done enough to fight armed rebels at home or close safe havens for fighters in neighbouring Afghanistan.

However, recently tensions between the US and Pakistan have thawed with Trump praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. Trump said the US has developed a “much better” relationship recently with Pakistan and added that the US may set up some meetings with Pakistan.

