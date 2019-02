Security is high in and around the federal capital as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.

The Islamabad police issued a statement on Wednesday saying that diversions have been created for Islamabad’s Red Zone due to the prevailing law and order situation. These diversions will be in place until further orders, the statement read.

Some roads have also been closed. The road leading from NADRA Chowk to Radio Pakistan has been closed while routes leading to D-Chowk from Express Chowk have also been closed. The t-cross at Bari Imam to the Radio Pakistan Chowk is also closed.

You can take the following diversions while going to and fro the Red Zone.

Those coming to and fro Red Zone can take the Kashmir Highway or Aabpara Suharwardy Road till the Serena Chowk or the route that takes you to Mariott Hotel to Ayub Chowk or the Margala Chowk via Trail 3. If you want to reach Radio Pakistan from Bari Imam, you can take the route from Quaid-e-Azam University to Murree Road. After that you take 3rd Avenue.

Public transport route number 3 and 120 can use the Kashmir Highway-Murree Road diversion and take 3rd Avenue to reach Bari Imam.

For further details you can listen to the updates by the Islamabad police on FM 92.4 or you can call on 051-9261992.

