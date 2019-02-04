Today’s outlook: PM Khan to launch health programme, LHC to hear Sahiwal shooting case

February 4, 2019

 

These are just some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Monday, in news from Pakistan.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a health insurance programme for the welfare of the poor. Insaf cards will be provided to 250 million people. The health card would provide financial relief to people suffering from cancer.
  • A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear a petition on the formation of a judicial commission in Sahiwal shooting case. The members of an investigating team will submit their records. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been reviewing the decision to form a judicial commission. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will meet the family members of Khali, who along with his wife and daughter was killed in Sahiwal.
  • Finance Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting to the Economic Coordination Committee. The members will be briefed on the problems in the way of forming special economic zones. The investment board will present the ways to overcome these hurdles.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will address an international conference on Kashmir in the British Parliament. He left for London on Sunday.
  • NAB has prepared its initial report in the fake accounts case. The report will be submitted in the Supreme Court today (Monday). NAB has been ordered to present its progress report in court after every 15 days.
  • Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s test reports show that he has kidney stones. His daughter, Maryam Nawaz, visited him in the hospital on Sunday night. Nawaz Sharif has been shifted from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital over health complications.

 

