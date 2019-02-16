Three-year-old girl, parents crushed to death as roof collapses in Kasur

Three people lost their lives after a roof collapsed in Kasur’s Noorpur Dogran Saturday morning.

The roof fell over a family of six which included a couple and their three children. They were all asleep when the incident took place.

Rescue officials confirmed that the parents and their daughter were crushed to death while their two sons remained unhurt in the incident.

The deceased were identified as three-year-old Eman Fatima, her father Mohammad Rafiq, 35, and mother, Rubina, 30.

Two weeks ago, two people died after the roof of their house collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi. The house was located in Gilgit Colony. The bodies of Sobia and her husband were taken out of the debris.

According to the neighbours, the house was in a dilapidated condition.

