Three women killed after speeding car drives into a drain in Islamabad

February 23, 2019




Three women were killed and two people injured in a traffic accident in Islamabad’s F-7/4 Friday night.

According to the police, the driver was speeding and lost control of the car, causing it to fall into a storm water drain.

Three passengers were killed while two – a man and a woman – were critically injured. The deceased have been identified as Ayesha, Hina and Ramsha. Hamza and Nimra have been taken to PIMS Hospital where their condition is being reported as critical.

Residents of the area helped get the passengers out of the car and transported them to PIMS. The police have towed the car out of the drain.

