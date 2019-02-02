Three suspected human traffickers arrested in Gujrat

February 2, 2019

Three suspected human traffickers were arrested on Saturday during a joint raid by the Gujrat police and FIA.

They used to smuggle people to Greece and Turkey using illegal channels, according to the police.

The police said that the FIA received information about their presence in Gujrat. The two teams conducted several raids across the city before arresting the three suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Muneer Ahmed and Muhammad Hanif and all three were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

According to sources in the FIA, they would charge young men exorbitant fees to get them to Turkey and Greece via land.

