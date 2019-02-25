Four-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Malir, 30 people trapped

A four-storey building collapsed in the Jafar Tayyar Society in Karachi's Malir 7:30am Monday.
Between 30 and 35 people were trapped under the rubble and as of 8:30am, three have been rescued. Two bodies have also been retrieved, including that of a woman.
Rescue teams have just reached the scene but no heavy machinery has arrived. Residents of the area are pulling people out from under the rubble themselves.
Seven families lived in the building. The three people rescued from the rubble have been taken to a hospital.
People are removing items from the building as well.
The building was constructed on 96 square yards of land.
Related: Fire breaks out in residential building in Karachi’s DHA
The police, Rangers and rescue teams are at the site but so far no heavy machinery has arrived to help move the rubble.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed the Karachi commissioner to supervise the rescue work. He has also summoned a report on how the building collapsed.
Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said the lanes in the area are extremely narrow, making it difficult or almost impossible for the heavy machinery to get to the building collapse site.
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar told SAMAA TV that they are trying to use the resources they have to rescue people.
An eyewitness told SAMAA TV that the families living in the building all rented their apartments.
The deputy commissioner is bringing in small machines. No officials from the SBCA have reached the site yet.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.