Three people killed after firing on a butcher’s shop in Lahore’s Baghbanpura

February 25, 2019

Three people were killed Monday after firing in Lahore’s Baghbanpura.

Two brothers were among those killed after someone opened fire at a butcher’s shop. A third brother was critically injured in the attack.

According to the police, the reason for the attack was personal enmity.

The chief minister has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the police.

