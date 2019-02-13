Three Lahore policemen in hot water for beating up a child for flying a kite

Three policeman are in trouble after slapping around a young boy in Lahore's Sabzazar neighbourhood.
A young boy was flying a kite on his roof when the policemen saw them. They called him down and once he set foot in the lane, two of them took turns slapping him. Afterwards, the third cop grabbed him by his hair and shook him. They then began walking, dragging the boy along by his hair.
After a video of the incident emerged, the operations IG took notice and summoned a report from the DSP.
Even though kite flying isn't allowed, the police have no right to resort to violence, said a resident of the area. A lawyer, Muhammad Ilyas, said the police should not resort to violence since their job is to present suspects before the court.
