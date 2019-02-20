Three Lahore policemen arrested for beating an eight-year-old and burning him with a hot iron

The Lahore police have suspended and arrested three policemen for physically abusing a child. 

Three policemen at the Shershah police check post in Lahore caught an alleged mobile phone thief on Tuesday. The alleged thief was eights years old.

They made him sit on a hot heater, hung him upside down and beat him with sticks and then burned him with a hot iron.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to be initiated against the officers responsible. Summoning a report, he also ordered the authorities to ensure the child received medical treatment.

Three Lahore policemen in hot water for beating up a child for flying a kite

The police higher ups began an inquiry after learning of the incident. A trainee assistant sub inspector, identified as Saeed, is among those suspended. A case has also been lodged against the policemen. Operations SP Ali Syed said two shopkeepers have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

An internal inquiry is also under way.

Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill visited the child at Jinnah Hospital and assured him that they will catch the men that hurt him.

