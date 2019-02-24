Three family members taken into custody after two women, child murdered in Lahore’s Naseerabad

February 24, 2019

Two women and a child were killed in Lahore after unidentified assailants entered their house in the Naseerabad’s Makkah Colony.

The police have taken three members of the family into custody in the case after obtaining fingerprints from the crime scene.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Ruby, her four-year-old son Wali and her mother-in-law Kaneez were killed with a sharp weapon. A 56-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

Related: Woman arrested after throwing her two daughters into a canal near Khanewal

The police believe they were attacked over a longstanding family dispute. They expect more details to emerge when the investigation is completed.

