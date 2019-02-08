Three children, their father killed after gas leak in Quetta’s Pashtunabad

Follow SAMAA English on

Another two members -- the mother and another child -- were taken to a hospital. They were unconscious.The gas leaked overnight when the flame of their gas-powered heater was extinguished at their house located near Abdul Wali Chowk.The children were between the ages of six and nine. The mother and child have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The family was found when neighbours who smelled the gas, broke into their house and took them to the hospital. The bodies have been handed over to the family.