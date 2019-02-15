Thieves steal food and Rs1.2m after breaking into stores in Karachi’s Ranchore Lines area

February 15, 2019




Thieves broke into 13 stores in a market in Karachi's Ranchore Lines area on Thursday night and looted them. 

When shopkeepers arrived at Sabri Market on Friday morning, they found that the padlocks securing the shutters of their stores had been broken and their stores looted. Among the stores were bakeries and general stores.

Related: Family of five murdered over a property dispute in Nowshera: police

The thieves took between Rs1 million and Rs1.2 million from the stores as well as food items.

The thefts took place within the jurisdictions of two police stations -- the Eidgah and Napier police stations -- but neither station has lodged a case yet.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Residents of Karachi: Winter is ending in a few days

February 15, 2019 3:26 pm

Return my bags or buy me new clothes, says furious passenger after PIA forgets to load luggage

February 14, 2019 3:52 pm

Awful discovery: Sindh Food Authority arrests factory owner for using offal to make cooking oil

February 14, 2019 2:35 pm

PSL4 to symbolise cancer awareness days

February 13, 2019 3:32 pm

Watch: CCTV footage captures Karachi locking-breaking group making a quick getaway in a Corolla

February 13, 2019 2:52 pm

Patients suffer in Karachi as some JPMC doctors protest while others gobble down halwa puri

February 13, 2019 1:53 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.