Thieves steal food and Rs1.2m after breaking into stores in Karachi’s Ranchore Lines area

Thieves broke into 13 stores in a market in Karachi's Ranchore Lines area on Thursday night and looted them.
When shopkeepers arrived at Sabri Market on Friday morning, they found that the padlocks securing the shutters of their stores had been broken and their stores looted. Among the stores were bakeries and general stores.
The thieves took between Rs1 million and Rs1.2 million from the stores as well as food items.
The thefts took place within the jurisdictions of two police stations -- the Eidgah and Napier police stations -- but neither station has lodged a case yet.
