There were no torture marks on Armaan Loni’s body, says medical examiner

February 7, 2019

The medical examiners did not find any sign of torture on the body of Pashtun leader Armaan Loni, the medical superintendent of Quetta’s Civil Sandeman hospital said Thursday.

Loni was killed during a sit-in in Loralai on February 3. His family maintained that he was beaten to death.

Mohammad Saleem Abro, the medical superintendent, said that they did not find signs of torture in initial autopsy. He added that two doctors, who accompanied Loni’s body from Loralai, were also present during the postmortem examination.

He said that Armaan Loni’s medical reports, including the X-rays, could be sent to any other laboratory for re-confirmation.

The doctor said that Loni’s blood samples and other reports have been sent to Lahore’s forensic laboratory to ascertain the cause of death.

The report is expected in the next 20 days.

 
 
 

