The world should trust Pakistan’s judicial system, says FM Qureshi

The protection of Aasia Bibi is the responsibility of the state, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday.

In an interview with the BBC, the foreign minister said that it is Aasia Bibi’s decision if she wants to live in Pakistan or not.

Aasia Bibi, a labourer from Punjab, was convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal in October, last year.

Since her acquittal, she has been in protective custody, with authorities refusing to reveal her whereabouts out of fear for her safety.

Related story: Aasia Bibi still in Pakistan, but free to go: foreign office

The Supreme Court cleared the final legal hurdle in her case on January 29, dismissing a petition against her acquittal.

“There are so many people in Pakistan who feel insecure, including the Muslims, and they all were given the protection,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. “We will also give protection to Aasia Bibi.”

The minister said that the world should trust Pakistan’s judicial system.

Related story: Supreme Court dismisses appeal challenging Aasia Bibi’s acquittal

He acknowledged that the court was under pressure in the Aasia Bibi case. “Despite everything, the courts acquitted Aasia Bibi in light of laws and evidence.”

Aasia Bibi’s daughters and her spokesperson have gone to Canada and they were given asylum there.