The Quetta police lodged a case against a 13-month-old for firing at police personnel

February 10, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Quetta police lodged a case in October 2017 against Bilal Khan for opening fire on police personnel and terrorism. The only issue is that Bilal was 13 months old at the time.

His family says three raids have been conducted to arrest Bilal, who is now one and a half years old.

According to the FIR, the police say he opened fire on police personnel when they were tried to evict people who had illegally occupied government land.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema says they are checking how the child’s name was included in the FIR. He says the case was lodged by the local magistrate.

But Bilal’s family, who live near the Eastern Bypass, say the police refuse to have their son’s name removed from the FIR. Allahuddin, his father, said the case includes charges of terrorism.

