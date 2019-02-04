The PPP is in no mood to topple the government, says Khursheed Shah

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said that the party is ‘no mood’ to topple the PTI-led government.

He was speaking to the media in Sukkur on Monday.

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is unwell. “He will get bail soon,” he predicted.

The former PM was sentenced to jail after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. However, he has been shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail due to health complications.

Shah remarked that it is not a good precedent to jail politicians. The case in which Nawaz Sharif was sentenced shouldn’t have been a case at all, he said.

