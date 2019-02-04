The PPP is in no mood to topple the government, says Khursheed Shah

February 4, 2019

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said that the party is ‘no mood’ to topple the PTI-led government.

He was speaking to the media in Sukkur on Monday.

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is unwell. “He will get bail soon,” he predicted.

Related: Khursheed Shah stands up for Shahbaz Sharif, says NA sessions cannot continue without him

The former PM was sentenced to jail after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. However, he has been shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail due to health complications.

Shah remarked that it is not a good precedent to jail politicians. The case in which Nawaz Sharif was sentenced shouldn’t have been a case at all, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Anti-electronic crime court to indict PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi on Feb 18

February 4, 2019 4:13 pm

Political ‘leeches’ responsible for government’s decisions to increase gas prices, end Hajj subsidy: Fawad Chaudhry

February 4, 2019 12:35 pm

Is Bilawal Bhutto tying the knot anytime soon?

February 3, 2019 12:13 pm

Will launch a long march if attempts to undermine the 18th Amendment aren’t stopped, warns Bilawal

February 2, 2019 6:45 pm

Cardiac conditions can’t be treated at Services Hospital, says MS Dr Qambar Zia

February 2, 2019 4:35 pm

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital over health complications

February 2, 2019 12:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.