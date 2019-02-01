Missing teenage boy recovered, three kidnappers arrested in Sialkot

February 1, 2019


If you receive a phone call from a stranger asking to meet you, you should probably think twice before agreeing to meet them. 

This is how a boy was abducted in Sialkot. He is an industrialist’s son who was picked up for ransom. The abductor sought Rs20 million from his father.

The kidnappers task a 20-year-old woman with phoning their intended victim. “On Saturday, a woman telephoned and asked me to meet her,” A*, the 17-year-old boy who was abducted, told SAMAA TV. “When I arrived at the set venue, some people pointed a gun at me.”

Related: Five suspects arrested for kidnapping children in Chiniot

A said he was hustled into a vehicle with his eyes covered and mouth gagged.

The boy’s father said he received a call from the kidnappers asking for money within 48 hours.

Police conducted a sting operation and arrested the three abductors. The ransom money was also seized from their possession.

Related: Quetta doctor returns home a month and a half after being kidnapped

“They had a girl in their gang. They used to buy SIMs and new mobile phones using fake identification,” SHO Javed told SAMAA TV.

The suspects confessed to their crime. Police said they expect more revelations. The investigation is in progress, police said.

 

*Name has been withheld to protect the victim’s identity

