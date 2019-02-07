Temperatures drop across the country with colder winds in Karachi and rain in Lahore

Follow SAMAA English on

It didn’t rain in Karachi, but colder winds started blowing overnight, resulting in colder weather Thursday morning. These cold winds are expected to stay for the next two days.It rained in Lahore Wednesday night, with some hail reported in parts of the city, such as Township, Model Town, Faisal Town and some other areas. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the city today.It has also forecast heavy rain in the rest of northern Punjab – Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore division, Hazara division, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur division are all expected to be lashed by heavy rain, as is Gilgit-Baltistan.After heavy rain and hail in Narowal and its surrounding areas, farmers are worried the wheat crop has been damaged.It has snowed in Murree and its adjoining areas and the Met department predicts it will continue to snow for another two days, leading temperatures to drop. On Thursday morning, temperatures in the city were recorded at -3 degrees Celsius.It rained in Abbottabad and its adjoining areas and snowed in the surrounding mountains, also causing temperatures to drop.Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Doonga Gali and Tandiani all received 1.5 feet of snow and the road connecting Murree and Tandiani has been closed.It also rained and snowed in Azad Kashmir for the second day. The roads connecting Wadi Neelam, Wadi Laypa Karna, Haveli and Bagh have been closed due to the snow. Electricity and telephone lines are down in Wadi Neelam.