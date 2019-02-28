Teachers in Punjab can’t use mobile phones at school anymore

February 28, 2019

The Punjab government has placed a ban on the use of mobile phones for teachers on Thursday. The ban applies to the teachers of private and public schools.

The district education authority sent the heads of all schools a letter in this regard.

The teachers have been told to submit their mobile phones to the school in the morning during assembly time. The letter says the mobile phones will be returned at the end of each day.

Related: Multan schools ban mobile phones in classrooms

Explaining the reason behind the ban, the letter read that the use of a mobile phone during class creates distractions.

A similiar ban was imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in October last year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for sharing plagiarised India-Pakistan peace post

February 28, 2019 10:17 pm

OIC should have condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir: Shehbaz Sharif

February 28, 2019 6:34 pm

Schools in Azad Kashmir closed, people along the border being relocated

February 28, 2019 10:53 am

How will Pakistan respond to India? Parliamentary leaders hope for peace

February 28, 2019 12:27 am

Pak-India relations: Will there be peace or war?

February 28, 2019 12:07 am

Traffic plan: People in Islamabad can take these diversions going to and fro the Red Zone

February 27, 2019 10:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.