Teachers in Punjab can’t use mobile phones at school anymore

The Punjab government has placed a ban on the use of mobile phones for teachers on Thursday. The ban applies to the teachers of private and public schools.

The district education authority sent the heads of all schools a letter in this regard.

The teachers have been told to submit their mobile phones to the school in the morning during assembly time. The letter says the mobile phones will be returned at the end of each day.

Related: Multan schools ban mobile phones in classrooms

Explaining the reason behind the ban, the letter read that the use of a mobile phone during class creates distractions.

A similiar ban was imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in October last year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.