Taking control of the madrassa in Bahawalpur had nothing to do with the Pulwama attack: Fawad Chaudhry

February 23, 2019

The madrassa that the Punjab government has taken control of.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to deny that the Punjab government taking control of a seminary in Bahawalpur had anything to do with the attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama. 

He said a National Security Committee meeting was held on Thursday during which it was decided to implement the National Action Plan. “Today [Friday] control of a madrassa in Bahawalpur was taken over by the Punjab government,” he explained, adding that the madrassa was at the centre of Indian propaganda.

They are saying it is a Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters, he said. The Punjab government will take the media to the madrassa to see how it was operating, said the information minister.

He said around 700 students studied at the madrassa on zakat and sadqa donations.

The National Action Plan is our our own security document, which has the consensus of all political parties and this is implementation of it, he said.

The interior ministry confirmed on Friday night that the Punjab government had taken control of the seminary in Bahawalpur believed to be the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad. The government has taken control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, reportedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs, the ministry’s spokesperson said.

