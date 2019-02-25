Suspects of Nimra killing case will be found by evening: Karachi police chief

The suspects of the police firing near Anda Morr will be found by evening, said Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh on Monday.
Nimra, a student of Dow Medical College, died on February 22, after being shot during an attempted robbery near Anda Morr in North Karachi.
Her family says the bullet that hit her was fired by the police but the police say it was fired by a robber. The authorities say there was a firefight with the dacoits in which one was killed and another was arrested in an injured condition.
According to the Karachi police chief, no shots were fired by the police in the residential area. When the robbers reached a quiet street corner, only then were the shots fired.
The police are expected to find the suspects by evening, after investigation.
According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was a bullet wound to the head.
