Supreme Court rejects man’s appeal against his double murder conviction

February 15, 2019

The Supreme Court has rejected a man’s appeal against his conviction in the 2004 murder of two people in Mandrah, Rawalpindi district.

During the hearing on Friday, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said no law in the world accepts false statements.

Forty years ago the Lahore High Court gave free rein to false witnesses, he said, adding that through a court order, people were given the licence to lie. God willing, the era of quickly dismissing false statements will return, he said.

Related: Supreme Court upholds death sentence awarded to man who murdered five people in Peshawar

The top judge observed that in this case, the witnesses did not tell the truth. The suspect is accused of going to someone’s house with a rishta (marriage proposal) and killed two people and injured four others, he said.

You would not murder the person you are going to propose to, remarked Justice Khosa.

