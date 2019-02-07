Supreme Court comes down hard on government for inaction in disabled persons job quota case

February 7, 2019

Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court came down hard on the provincial and federal governments for not starting the recruitment process in a case pertaining to job quota for persons with disabilities.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Azmat Saeed asked the provinces to submit an action plan for the implementation of the job quota. He said laws were in place for people with disabilities but they were not being implemented.

The government is making the recruitment process more difficult instead of helping people, the petitioners’ lawyer remarked.

Related: SC orders action against army officers who ‘engaged in political activity’ during the Faizabad dharna

To this, Justice Saeed said the government was working half-heartedly by advertising in newspapers only.

The court has summoned the provincial and federal secretaries on February 14, Thursday.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

British horse racing cancelled after equine flu outbreak

February 7, 2019 9:15 pm

Contempt case: SC directs Malik Riaz to submit his unconditional written apology in two weeks

February 7, 2019 1:05 pm

Weather turns chilly after snowfall and rain in Quetta

February 6, 2019 11:57 pm

Mild tremors felt in Swat, Kohat

February 6, 2019 11:36 pm

Snooze of the Union: (Joshua) Trump’s power nap goes viral

February 6, 2019 11:20 pm

Did NAB arrest Aleem Khan to tip the scales in its favour?

February 6, 2019 11:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.