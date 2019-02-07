Supreme Court comes down hard on government for inaction in disabled persons job quota case

The Supreme Court came down hard on the provincial and federal governments for not starting the recruitment process in a case pertaining to job quota for persons with disabilities.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Azmat Saeed asked the provinces to submit an action plan for the implementation of the job quota. He said laws were in place for people with disabilities but they were not being implemented.

The government is making the recruitment process more difficult instead of helping people, the petitioners’ lawyer remarked.

To this, Justice Saeed said the government was working half-heartedly by advertising in newspapers only.

The court has summoned the provincial and federal secretaries on February 14, Thursday.