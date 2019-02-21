Supreme Court acquits two men in a murder case after six years

February 21, 2019

 

Pakistan’s top court has acquitted two men in a murder case after six years.

Safdar Abbas and Imran Afzal were convicted in the murder of a shopkeeper Habib in Sheikhupura in 2013.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition on their acquittal on Thursday.

According to the FIR, Afzal was working as a tailor at Habib’s shop. He was also having illicit relations with Habib’s wife. A fight erupted between the two men after Habib found out about the affair.

Related: Supreme Court acquits man in a rape case after eight years

Habib was killed in the fight. Afzal, Habib’s wife, and Abbas were accused of killing him.

Abbas was handed death sentence, while Afzal and Habib’s wife were given life imprisonment by a trial court.

The Lahore High Court then converted Abbas’ sentence to life imprisonment and acquitted the woman. Afzal’s appeal against the sentence was dismissed.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the woman around whom the case revolved has been acquitted. He pointed out some inconsistencies in the case too. The FIR was filed late and the postmortem examination was delayed.

The Civil Hospital Sheikhupura doesn’t even have any record about the murder, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

BCCI may ask ICC to ban Pakistan from World Cup

February 21, 2019 4:58 pm

Supreme Court accepts Malik Riaz’s unconditional apology in 2012 contempt case

February 21, 2019 12:57 pm

Saudi Arabia wants the Kashmir issue to be resolved peacefully and amicably

February 21, 2019 10:31 am

India’s trade war with Pakistan may cost it $1.8b

February 20, 2019 10:40 pm

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is among Pakistan’s highest taxpayers

February 20, 2019 9:35 pm

India won’t play Pakistan in World Cup if govt opposes it: BCCI

February 20, 2019 8:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.