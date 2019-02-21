Supreme Court accepts Malik Riaz’s unconditional apology in 2012 contempt case

February 21, 2019

The Supreme Court has accepted Malik Riaz’s unconditional apology and taken back its contempt of court notice against him.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, examined his written apology and decided to take back the contempt of court notice against him.

During a 2012 press conference, Riaz, the head of Bahria Town, had made remarks about Arsalan Iftikhar, the son of the then chief justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iftikhar. In his statement, he had called him a ‘don’ who was running the judiciary.

During the last hearing on February 7, he was directed to submit his unconditional apology in writing. He has apologised for and taken back his statements and said he will not defend or make such statements again.

