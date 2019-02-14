Substandard wheat flour being supplied in Faisalabad

Substandard wheat flour is being supplied to the people of Faisalabad.

A food testing laboratory in the city, the Quality Control Laboratory For Cereals And Products Jauharabad, prepared a report based on samples collected from the city’s flour mills over two months.

Flour mills are preparing flour from stinking, expired and poor quality wheat, according to the report. Flour from only one of 11 flour mills was found up to the mark and safe for consumption.

Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar said disciplinary action will be taken against those involved. “If low-quality flour is being produced, we will have to solve the issue by taking the food department and flour mills owners on board,” he said.

When contacted by SAMAA TV, the Four Mills Association held the food department responsible for the issue. “We are getting the foul-smelling wheat of 2016,” Khalid Bashir, vice-president of the association, said. “We have frequently informed the food department about the substandard wheat but our complaints have fallen on deaf ears.”

He said the flour mills have to recall wheat sacks from the market because of repeated complaints of foul smells.

The deputy director of the food department declined to comment.

Citizens complain they have to pay exorbitant prices for flour, which is unsafe for their consumption.

